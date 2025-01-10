BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to The Wick Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony and Grammy Award-winning show, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will grace the stage of The Wick Theatre. This inspiring true story charts Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got A Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away," "Take Good Care Of My Baby," "Up On The Roof," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman.” The show runs January 16 through February 16, 2025 with matinee performances at 2pm and evening shows at 7:30pm. Due to overwhelming demand, Wednesday evening performances have been added.

"Carole King's music has captivated audiences for over six decades, writing and co-writing over 118 pop hits on the Billboard Hot 100 charts,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “Beautiful celebrates her profound influence, the power of music, and the enduring legacy of her songs on our culture.”

This bio-musical paints a portrait of King's early career in Brooklyn, capturing the complexities of her personal life, including her marriage to songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, and her inspiring journey of self-discovery.

Starring as Carole King is Monet Sabel, who performed the role in the National Tour of Beautiful, in addition to numerous regional productions. The large cast also features Sean Williams Davis, Taylor Hilt Mitchell, and Leah Sessa. Helming this extraordinary production are celebrated director Jeffrey B. Moss and Musical Director Bobby Peaco, both of whom are Wick favorites, and making her regional debut is Choreographer Melanie Fraber.

To learn more about the backstory of this musical, The Wick Theatre is delighted to offer a new program featuring the inside scoop on each main stage production presented during the 2024/2025 season. BROADWAY BUZZ – Pre-show talks. This enriching experience will be held inside the Museum Club and will be hosted by local theatre stars Charles Baran, Barbara Bradshaw, and Bruce Linser. Tickets are $25 per show or $100 for all five Broadway Buzz presentations. Talks begin at 6:45 pm before evening performances and 1:15 pm before matinee performances.

“This is a unique opportunity to get the inside scoop on each of the main shows featured this season,” said Marilynn Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “These pre-show talks will offer entertaining and educational insights sure to enhance your theater experience. From intriguing show development to backstage stories, interesting facts about the authors to the creative journey behind the music, our Broadway Buzz will enhance your enjoyment of each show!”

Comments