Anna Netrebko to be Featured at Palm Beach Opera 2025 Gala

On February 3rd, 2025, internationally acclaimed soprano Anna Netrebko will make her debut with Palm Beach Opera for the company's annual Gala, "An Evening with Anna Netrebko." She will bring her celebrated voice, artistry, and glamour to the stage in Palm Beach, marking her first performance in the United States since 2019.

Held at one of the world's most elegant resorts - The Breakers Palm Beach - Ms. Netrebko will partner with pianist Ángel Rodriguez in an intimate recital program benefiting Palm Beach Opera. All funds raised from this unforgettable evening will support PBO's mission of impactful educational programming, transformative artist training, and world-class mainstage performances. Palm Beach Opera's 2025 Gala will be chaired by noted philanthropist Veronica Atkins, who is further supporting the event with a leadership gift as Grand Gala Benefactor. The evening features a cocktail hour, recital performance, and multi-course dinner and dancing, all hosted in the lavish ballrooms of The Breakers.

"I am honored to be lending my voice to the Palm Beach Opera's annual gala. It means a lot to me to be joining the remarkable list of illustrious singers who have participated in this celebration over the last decades and to be supporting the PBO's inspiring initiatives. I am excited to spend time in this beautiful community." - Anna Netrebko

"We are delighted to welcome superstar soprano Anna Netrebko to Palm Beach Opera for our 2025 Gala, and we are grateful to Mrs. Atkins for her visionary support. This historic evening will no doubt be the highlight of the Palm Beach social season, celebrating the bright future of the arts in our community. Ms. Netrebko is more than a great artist with a magnetic stage presence and a voice of breathtaking beauty and power - she is a cultural icon, and her long-awaited return to the US is not to be missed." - James Barbato, General Director of Palm Beach

Opera GALA TICKETS Individual tickets for the concert and dinner are priced at $1,250 per person with limited availability, and will go on sale in November. Sponsorship tickets may be reserved now and start at $3,000 per couple, with the option to purchase complete tables at higher benefit tiers. Please contact Clarissa Stoney, Individual Giving & Special Events Manager, at cstoney@pbopera.org or 561-835-7576 for more information.

