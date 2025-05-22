New Museum Dedicated to Frida Kahlo Set to Open in Mexico City This Fall

Museo Casa Kahlo, a major new museum dedicated to the life, legacy, and personal family treasures of Frida Kahlo, is set to open to the general public Saturday, September 27th, on the family’s historic property in Coyoacán, Mexico City. The museum will be located within Casa Roja, a previously private residence acquired by Frida’s parents and gifted by Mara Romeo. Casa Roja is adjacent to another family home, the famed Casa Azul, and will mark the most significant expansion of the Kahlo family’s cultural footprint in decades. The announcement was made last evening at a private event at the New York City home of Christine and Stephen Schwarzman.



Also announced: Fundación Kahlo, a newly formed nonprofit organization based in New York City, was conceived and established by the Kahlo family to preserve Frida’s legacy and promote Mexican, Indigenous, and Latin American art and culture on a global scale. The Foundation will play a pivotal role in the development, opening, and ongoing stewardship of the museum, as well as launching a slate of public-facing initiatives that reflect Frida’s artistic legacy and humanitarian values.



Museo Casa Kahlo will offer a deeply personal and richly contextual experience—inviting visitors to trace Frida’s formative years and artistic awakening, and the side of her shared only with her family. Casa Roja explores the intimate relationships that supported her journey to becoming one of the most recognizable and revered cultural figures of the 20th century and an eternally relevant role model. In addition to its core exhibitions, the museum will feature rotating shows of contemporary work, with a focus on Mexican, Latin American, and women+ artists, amplifying voices that reflect and expand on Kahlo’s own fearless vision.



“This is a dream long held by our family,” said Mara Romeo Kahlo, Frida’s grand-niece - her closest living relative and heir. “Frida’s legacy belongs to the world, but it begins here—on this land, in these homes, and in the culture that shaped her. Museo Casa Kahlo will allow us to tell new stories, share family secrets, host new voices, and build a future that honors her spirit.”



Museo Casa Kahlo will be administered by newly named Director Adán García Fajardo, who is currently the Academic Director at the Museum of Memory and Tolerance (https://www.myt.org.mx/) in Mexico City. The chief curator of the museum is Adriana Miranda, and the New York-based Rockwell Group, Pentagram, and Ileen Gallagher are consultants on the project.



The Foundation will be chaired by Rick Miramontez, New York public relations veteran, leading culture figure, and longtime arts advocate, who was personally selected by the Kahlo family to help guide this next chapter. In addition to completing the museum, Fundación Kahlo will spearhead a range of cultural initiatives, including:



- The Kahlo Art Prize, a biennial award recognizing visionary contemporary artists

- Las Ayudas, a grantmaking program inspired by the Kahlo family’s lifelong support of community, indigenous creatives, educators, and social changemakers



“This museum is only the beginning,” said Rick Miramontez. “With Fundación Kahlo, we’re creating an engine for cultural impact—something Frida would be proud of: bold and inclusive. It is rooted in Mexico’s heritage and traditions at a time when the nation’s rich cultural offerings take their rightful place on the world stage.”

