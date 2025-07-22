WICKED Broadway Alums Carrie St. Louis And Teal Wicks To Headline Studio Tenn Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Studio Tenn has announced that Broadway’s Carrie St. Louis and Teal Wicks, both alumnae of Wicked, will reunite for a one-night-only cabaret fundraiser, Pink Goes Good with Green, on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Turner Theater inside the Factory at Franklin. Tickets are on sale now.

This exclusive event will feature St. Louis and Wicks revisiting their iconic roles as Glinda and Elphaba, along with behind-the-scenes stories and powerhouse performances. The evening also celebrates their continued ties to the Nashville stage: St. Louis is currently starring as Dolly Parton in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical at Belmont University, while Wicks recently appeared in & Juliet at TPAC.

“Carrie and Teal are two extraordinary Broadway talents at the top of their game,” said Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director of Studio Tenn. “Having them revisit their iconic Wicked roles just weeks before the second movie hits theaters makes this evening even more special. Trust me when I say, this is a night you don’t want to miss!”

Proceeds from the cabaret will directly benefit Studio Tenn’s mission to produce Broadway-quality theatrical experiences and foster arts education throughout the community.

An exclusive VIP meet-and-greet with the stars is available only to the first 50 ticket buyers and must be purchased as an add-on at the time of ticket purchase.

For tickets and more information, visit studiotenn.com.