The Holiday Tradition PETER PAN Continues At Playhouse On The Square

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with FedEx, Macy's, 1910 Frame Works, and super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff, returns Memphis' holiday tradition to the Playhouse on the Square stage.

Life will never be the same for Michael, John, and Wendy Darling after Peter Pan visits their nursery window offering to take them to the magical world of Neverland. They meet the Lost Boys, spritely fairy Tinkerbell, the beautiful princess Tiger Lily, and the evil Captain Hook. The conflict between Peter and Hook takes center stage as the magical adventure turns dangerous and teaches everyone the true power of friendship.

This year's production welcomes new faces and vision to the classic tale with special guest director, Warner Crocker (Junk) and choreography by the 2019 Ostrander Gypsy Award winner, Brittany Pauline Church (Kinky Boots, Tuck Everlasting). The Darling home, Neverland, and even The Jolly Roger have been reimagined by guest designer, Kiah Kayser.

Donning the tights of Peter Pan are familiar faces, Playhouse on the Square Resident Company Member, Brooke Papritz (Head Over Heels, Little Women: The Broadway Musical) and Caroline Simpson (Kinky Boots, Tuck Everlasting). Premiering in her first trip to Neverland, as Princess Tiger Lily, is Playhouse on the Square regular and Memphis Grizzlies Grizz Girl, Kelsey Woods (Head Over Heels, Cabaret). The Darling family welcomes Playhouse on the Square lifer, Eileen Peterson (Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook, Significant Other) as Mrs. Darling, and Playhouse on the Square Associate Company member Hope Schafer (Head Over Heels) as Wendy Darling. Brothers, Michael and John, are double-cast by actors Noah Mahintorabi (Kinky Boots, Matilda the Musical), Austin Devine (Peter Pan, Fun Home), and CJ Santo (On Golden Pond, 1984). Making his Playhouse on the Square debut, as Michael Darling, is John Hudson.

This year's portrayal of Captain Hook belongs to second year Associate Company Member Donald Sutton (Kinky Boots, The Legend of Georgia McBride). Sutton is also the production's fight co-choreographer and fight captain.

Reimagining a family classic and holiday tradition is no small task. The Playhouse on the Square production and design teams look to salute the show and its original design. It also plans to incorporate new technologies, addressing year-old concerns. According to Production Manager and Technical Director, Phillip Hughen, he and his team wanted to, "have a set that was easier to use and to bring back some of the magic that had faded on an 8 year old set." With this year's new design, audiences should expect to see more flying from Pan and his friends. This year's Peter Pan set will be sleeker, creating more space than sets in the past. Hughen teased that audiences, that have enjoyed Pan in year's past, should be on the look out for Easter Eggs. But wouldn't divulge any spoilers.

Performances will run Friday - Sunday with a 2:00 pm curtain. Matinee performances for groups are also available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Follow with social media using #PeterPanMemphis. Group rates available.

Special ticket pricing for opening weekend $25. Pay What You Can performances, sponsored by Arts First and the First Tennessee Foundation are November 30 and December 27.





