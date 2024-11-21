The Actor's Renaissance Theatre Presents A STUBBORN HOLIDAY ll

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Stubborn Holiday ll has been announced at The Actor's Renaissance Theatre.

Set in the enchanting lobby of Memphis's Regal Hideaway Hotel, the festive season kicks off with Rebecca Fox (Vickie Byrum) and her team gearing up for their annual holiday party. Just as joy fills the air, Rebecca's faces a bombshell—her fiancé's (Renwick Malone) brother (Joshua Horton) professes his love for her; And if that's not enough the plot thickens at the party when a guest's (Antamica Arnise Grimes) sparkling diamond necklace mysteriously vanishes, turning the celebration into a suspenseful whodunit. Enter the astute detective Mitch Bridgewater (Jeremi White) and his unwilling wife Clara (Caroline Liggins), as they dive into the mystery.

Meanwhile, the hotel's chef (Gregory Anthoney Jones) grapples with the surprise visit of his long-lost son (Thedrick Griffin), a revelation that complicates his marriage with his wife Kathy of six years (Shana L. Winston- Schaeffer), who he never told he had a son. The drama intensifies among the guests, from a glamorous movie star (Brittany Howard) and her assistant (Shaunell Chears, Shuntae Brown) to a starstruck employee (Dabrell Thompson).

Adding to the mayhem is a blogger Skylar Whittington (Jessica 'Miss Chocolate' Taylor), Ryan's ex, who lurks around ready to spill secrets about her stay at the Regal Hideaway Hotel. Amidst music, dance, comedy, and drama, Rebecca, Ryan and her daughter Maggie (Christie JoAnn Freeman), struggles to keep their own secrets from unraveling, distinct and rare childlike cats lurking around the hotel.

Showtimes: 12/13th- 7:30pm, Sat 12/14th 3pm, Sun 12/15th 3pm, Friday, 12 20th 7:30pm, Sat 12/21 3pm, Sun 12/22nd 2pm. Thursday, 12/19th- PAY WHAT YOU CAN PERFORMANCE

Location: Theatre Works on The Square- 2085 Monroe Ave. Memphis. Tn. 38104

Tickets: $20.00 Website: Mary Ann Washington | The Renaissance Theatre | United States.

Comments