Tennessee Shakespeare Company To Host SUMMERS WITH SHAKESPEARE

Enrollment is open for Tennessee Shakespeare Company's nine new Summer Camps for participants ranging from rising 1st graders to recent high school graduates.

These exciting one-week and two-week Camps will take place inside TSC's facility in two different studios and outdoors on its property.

Each Camp is designed to appeal to a specific age range. All experience levels are welcome.

For more information or to register, parents may click here or contact TSC's Manager of Education and Outreach Programs, Sarah Hankins at (901) 759-0620 or sarahhankins@tnshakespeare.org.

TSC's Summer Camps include:

Off on a Magical Adventure!

For campers entering 1st Grade through 3rd Grade

June 3-7 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

Join us for a week of play, crafts, and stories as we explore characters and ideas from Shakespeare's magical worlds. Be an adventurer, a fairy, a pirate, or a mythological creature! Campers will enjoy group and individual activities to engage their imaginations and hearts! Our campers will be excited to show you their discoveries with a sharing on the final session.

Fun with Fairy Tales

For campers entering 1st Grade through 3rd Grade

June 10-14 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

We will celebrate our favorite fairy tales through games, crafts, art projects, and stories while encouraging movement and play. Enjoy the stories that inspired Shakespeare and continue to inspire theatre artists today! Look forward to days of imagination and play! Join us for a sharing on our final day which will showcase our favorite stories and ideas.

Let's Act!

For campers entering 1st Grade through 3rd Grade

July 8-12 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

A camp suited for your curious student/young explorer! This camp focuses on acting exercises, games, creativity, and stories to encourage confidence and a sense of fun. We will use the stories and clowns of Shakespeare to inspire our campers to be bold, try something new, and play! We welcome you to join us for a sharing on the final day of class to celebrate with us.

Magical Adventures

For campers entering 3rd Grade through 6th Grade

June 3-7 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

Take a magical journey with us inspired by the stories and characters of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Tempest. Our campers will learn movement and makeup techniques as they explore fairies and other magical creatures. Rounding out the week students can look forward to arts and crafts designed to expand their imaginations! Rising 6th graders can choose between Young Camp or Middle School Camp.

Rebellious Youth!

For campers entering 3rd Grade through 6th Grade

June 17-21 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

Jump in with our camp designed to explore the rebels and rivals of Shakespeare's stories, complete with noodle sword combat and inspiration from heroes and heroines from Romeo and Juliet, Henry IV, and other powerful stories featuring characters who must be heard. Workshops in movement and voice will be combined with arts and crafts to inspire campers to make their mark.

Daring Deeds!

For campers entering 3rd Grade through 6th Grade

July 8-12 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

Our campers will exude confidence and daring after a week of exercises developed to encourage independence and fun! Inspirations include Henry V, Joan of Arc, and the pirates of many a Shakespeare play. We will chart our own adventures with movement, storytelling, and art activities designed to spark creativity and imagination!

Mysterious Worlds

For campers entering 6th Grade through 9th Grade

June 10-14 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

Explore mysterious worlds and characters in a camp designed to inspire a budding imagination. Crafts drawn from the riddles of prophecy boxes and treasure from The Merchant of Venice and masks from a variety of Shakespeare's masterworks will keep our campers' minds sharp and creativity thriving. Games and acting exercises round out a week of seeking answers and creating drama in all its forms.

Riotous Revels!

For campers entering 6th Grade through 9th Grade

June 24-28 (One Week)

9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Fee: $275.00

Time to celebrate with the best of Shakespeare's riotous characters! We will build masks, crowns, and fairy wings for the party of the summer. Movement and acting workshops will build skills and bring the fun as we explore scenes, revels, and inspiration from Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Romeo and Juliet. Don't miss out on the celebration!

Revels and Rivals

For campers entering 9th Grade through Recent High School Graduates

June 17-28 (Two Weeks)

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fee: $500.00

Get ready for an exhilarating two weeks of exploring the extremes of Shakespeare's world! We will reel from the danger and excitement of vibrant rivalries and revels between countries and characters — featuring stories from Much Ado About Nothing, Henry VI, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and many more. Students will explore (very safe) stage combat, movement exercises, acting classes, and art projects to support their character development which will culminate in a final sharing with family and friends. You do not want to miss this party!

About Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company is a professional, not-for-profit theatre and education organization in Memphis dedicated to live, diverse performances of William Shakespeare's plays, as well as works of social significance by classical, Southern, and modern writers/composers; and to providing innovative educational and training programming in-person and online.

Founded in 2008 by Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary, Tennessee Shakespeare Company is Memphis' first and only professional, classical theatre. In 2017, TSC purchased its first performing arts facility, which is being renovated into the state's only permanent home for professional, year-round Shakespeare performance, education, and training. The company is engaged in its Brave New World capital campaign with a goal of $9.2 million, of which nearly one-third has been raised.

TSC has engaged its community with 65 site-specific plays and events for over 55,000 patrons. Its ground-breaking Education Program has reached 130 schools across nine states, totaling over 300,000 student interactions. The Program has achieved a high regional and national profile, partners annually with most local school systems, and this year is a recipient of two National Endowment for the Arts/Arts Midwest's Shakespeare in American Communities grants: one for The Macbeth Initiative in underserved local schools, and the other for expanded residencies with local incarcerated youth titled Juvenile Justice. TSC is one of just a handful of U.S. theatres to be awarded this latter grant for the fifth consecutive year.

