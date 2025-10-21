THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Comes to Theatre Memphis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Thanksgiving Play, by Larissa FastHorse, will run November 7 – 22, 2025, in the Theatre Memphis Next Stage. Topical and playful, this satirical comedy follows a group of four well-meaning but culturally insensitive white theatre artists as they attempt to create a politically correct elementary school play about the first Thanksgiving. They struggle with their own biases and the lack of Native representation to fulfill their goal of “appropriately” telling the story commonly reduced to stereotypes.

Director Jared Thomas Johnson leads the cast as they walk a fine line between aspirations and reality. “My approach to telling this particular story is to find what is core to the subject and to present it as anyone would who is passionate about right and wrong, anyone just trying to be a better human. And there is so much humor in that. I hope folks laugh and see how much laughter, even at ourselves, heals us as we navigate what could be considered an extreme situation.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch reveals that The Thanksgiving Play is in the 2025-26 Theatre Memphis season as a direct result of Theatre Memphis' Read to Relate program. “About three years ago we began a community-based program to explore plays with relevant content that represented our community's diversity. Read to Relate is a program that invites the community to delve into material that can be about, by or driven by subjects relating to BIPOC, ALAANA and/or differently-abled communities. We could not be more proud to have found this particular script that addresses some sensitive subjects in a way that not just illuminates a topic, but entertains as well.”