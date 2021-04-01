THE HIDDEN ORPHEUM at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Go behind the scenes like never before!

Apr. 1, 2021  
It's been a year and I know you are all missing the theatre, just like I am. While some theatres are slowly opening, many people still feel uncomfortable going to public events.

The historic Orpheum Theatre has a solution to that.

While the Orpheum Theatre isn't the first Memphis theatre to put on virtual events, this particular event promises to be quite... revealing.

On April 29th at 7 PM, the Orpheum invites you backstage and behind the scenes.

"The Orpheum Theatre Group is taking a creative, new approach to the virtual fundraiser," said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. "The Hidden Orpheum uses the virtual space as an opportunity to showcase parts of the Orpheum people never see when they are visiting the venue in person. This is a fresh, exciting way to welcome Memphis - and beyond! - into the inner workings of our historic building."

Theatre lovers can help support the Orpheum Theatre while they have a chance to bid on one-of-a-kind Orpheum memorabilia, get a behind the scenes look at the theatre, and get to hear untold stories of rich history and theatrical magic right in the heart of Memphis.

Tickets are just $40 and can be purchased at orpheum-memphis.com. Don't miss out on this one-time event!


From This Author AniKatrina Fageol