THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY Tickets Now On Sale At Hattiloo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Modern performing arts venue Hattiloo Theatre is currently selling tickets for its final production for Season 18 “The Boy Who Kissed the Sky.” The production will run from Friday, May 16, until Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Hattiloo Theatre, 37 South Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104.

Written by playwright, poet, essayist and rapper Idris Goodwin and directed and choreographed by Jade Lambert-Smith with music by Divinity Roxx and Eugene H. Russell IV, "The Boy Who Kissed the Sky” is inspired by the early life and influences of musical icon Jimi Hendrix. Set in Seattle in the early era of rock n roll music, the play follows a young Black boy who conjures his creativity as a budding guitarist.

"'The Boy Who Kissed the Sky' is more than a play—it's a vivid celebration of imagination, resilience and the power of dreams. Inspired by the spirit of Jimi Hendrix, this story reminds us that creativity can light the path through even the darkest moments,” said Ekundayo Bandele, founder and CEO of Hattiloo Theatre. “We're proud to bring this inspiring production to our stage and into the hearts of our community."

Cast members for “The Boy Who Kissed the Sky” include:

· Carol Hans as Person with Clipboard 2

· Roman Kyle as Mel

· Deja Patton as Donna

· Kaileb “Bryce” Seay as The Boy

· John Smiley as Person with Clipboard 1

· Zurick M. Thomas as J Sonic

· Rhonda Woodfork Johnson as Mrs. Newton

To learn more about “The Boy Who Kissed the Sky” and to purchase tickets, visit www.hattiloo.org/season-18.

Comments