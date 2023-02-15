SISTER ACT, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Theatre Memphis 2023-24 Season

Theatre Memphis has announced its 2023-24 season with a season decidedly dedicated to women-centric content, plots, performers, playwrights, composers, directors, and more. All take a bow in the varied selections presented for Memphis patrons.

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says, "As we were putting together our new season we found we were drawn to compelling stories and options that were featuring strong female stories, performances and direction. We felt it led us to a concept to pursue by being very deliberate about our choices that would entertain the community and celebrate women's contributions and stories." Litch adds, "It is so heartwarming to know that our patrons are coming back in record numbers. We feel that our attention to programming, consistent artistic quality, affordable tickets and our recent renovation have all led to this success."

Presented by First Horizon Foundation, the 2023 - 24 season will include a full range of musicals, dramas, comedies and new works. The 411 seat proscenium Lohrey Theatre will kick off the season with the musical comedy Sister Act. This popular show has the sisters in a convent literally finding their own voices as they are affected by someone in hiding amongst them. Nöel Coward's Blithe Spirit, will follow in the lineup, a comedic story about a deceased ex-wife that is inadvertently summoned and who haunts her husband and his current wife. A moving story of a black family's determination to improve their situation comes to the stage in January 2024 with the classic A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry. The touching and entertaining Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to charm the stage in March. The season will end with the emotional and moving comedic drama Steel Magnolias opening in April and, finally in June, the magical Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway version), a musical of the fairytale story of rags to riches. Though not part of the season membership package, the family favorite, A Christmas Carol*, will be performed as a special holiday offering in December for the 46th consecutive year at Theatre Memphis.

The 100 seat black box Next Stage season leads off in September with the highly dramatic Arthur Miller's The Crucible, based on the Salem witch trials. In November a relatively new work, Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, is offered that follows the amazing journey of females pioneering in the field of astronomy before The Glass Menagerie, a Tennessee Williams classic, will be presented in February 2024. The last show of the season in the Next Stage will be the riveting Master Class, a Terrence McNally masterpiece featuring opera diva Maria Callas in all her glamour and caustic demeanor, teaching and reminiscing her triumphs, loves and sacrifices.

Season memberships for the new 2023-24 season will be on sale March 3, 2023 and include six tickets that are good to use on any performance in The Lohrey Theatre or The Next Stage and can be used in combination on any show, excluding A Christmas Carol which is not part of the membership package. Season members do, however, receive discounts on tickets to the holiday production and special offerings. Regular Memberships secured prior to July 5, 2023, will receive a $10 discount off the regular membership price of $150 and a seventh ticket! Season Memberships are available by calling the box office at 901.682.8323 or going to www.theatrememphis.org/tickets.

All evening shows will perform at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with matinees on Sundays at 2pm, unless otherwise designated. Single full ticket prices for adults are $35 for musicals and $25 for dramas/comedies, $15 for students. There is a $5 discount on full price adult tickets for military personnel and seniors 62 and older.

Dates for all productions are listed below. More information on all the shows will be available on our website as of March 3, 2023, at www.theatrememphis.org/seasons/2023-24.

LOHREY THEATRE

Sister Act, August 18 - September 10, 2023

Blithe Spirit, October 13 - 29, 2023

* A Christmas Carol, 46th Annual Production December 1 - 23, 2023

A Raisin in the Sun, January 19 - February 4, 2024

Beautiful: the Carole King Musical, March 8 - 30, 2024

Steel Magnolias, April 26 - May 12, 2024

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway version), June 7 - 30, 2024

NEXT STAGE

The Crucible, September 15 - October 1, 2023

Silent Sky, November 3 - 18, 2023

The Glass Menagerie, February 9 -25, 2024

Master Class, April 5 - 21, 2024

*NOT PART OF THE SEASON MEMBERSHIP PACKAGE, BUT MEMBERS GET DISCOUNTS ON ADULT FULL PRICE TICKETS.

Theatre Memphis is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located at 630 Perkins Extended @ Southern Avenue and is a community theatre whose mission it is to provide outstanding theatrical experiences to enrich the lives of our diverse audiences, participants and community.

Visit our website at www.theatrememphis.org. Theatre Memphis receives funding from ArtsMemphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.