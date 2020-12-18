Retro TV To Air THE DOCTORS Christmas Day Episodes

Retro TV, the popular classic TV network, is celebrating the holidays with a special week-long series of year-end holiday episodes of the iconic daytime drama "The Doctors."

Beginning Monday, Dec. 21, the series' regular broadcasts at 12 noon and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT will be pre-empted by Christmas Day episodes from the long-running, Emmy Award-winning series. The shows will also air at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on MyRetroTV.com and on the Roku app. "The Doctors" will return to its normal schedule on Monday, Dec. 28.

This classic series was known for its cutting-edge storylines and compelling characters who often dealt with life-and-death decisions amid interpersonal dramas during the show's 19-year run. Each holiday episode features James Pritchett as Doctor Matt Powers, breaking the fourth wall and acknowledging the audience and series sponsors.

"The Doctors," which has become a fan favorite and ratings driver since arriving on Retro TV in 2014, airs weekdays at 12 noon and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. The series also streams weekdays at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on MyRetroTV.com and the Retro TV Roku app. Episodes are also available on-demand at WatchTheDoctors.com, along with exclusive interviews and fan extras. Subscriptions to WatchTheDoctors are just $2.99 per month or $30 per year on the website, on its Roku channel, on Apple TV and at your favorite App Store.

Set in the fictional New England city of Madison, "The Doctors" received 17 Emmy Award nominations. The series ran from 1963 to 1982 with cast alums such as Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), daytime stars Kim Zimmer (Guiding Light) and Anna Stuart (Another World), Ted Danson (Cheers), Kathleen Turner (Peggy Sue Got Married) and Emmy Award-winning actress Elizabeth Hubbard (As the World Turns).