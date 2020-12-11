Playhouse On The Square Partners With Bridge Builders CHANGE

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. has partnered with The Gender and Sexuality (GAS) cohort of Bridge Builders CHANGE to classify the organization's theaters, classrooms, living quarters, and administration buildings as Brave, Safe, and Educated (BSE) spaces for the LGTBQIA+ community of Memphis and the Mid-South.

The BSE's mission is committed to making Memphis a place where all people, regardless of sexuality and gender, can be brave to speak their truth, feel safe in their identity, and become educated on topics concerning the LGBTQ+ community.

GAS's mission is one that aligns with that of CPI, which strives, in part, to provide a nurturing artistic home for actors, directors, designers, and staff in which they can practice their craft and share their talent. CPI is proud to stand with Bridge Builders CHANGE, as we continue to strive for a world of equity, inclusion, and visibility for all of its citizens.

"Circuit Playhouse, Inc. is proud to partner with GAS and Bridge Builders on such an important designation. All human beings deserve to be recognized, seen, heard, and safe. Our ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of our organization - staff, board, and programming - is paramount to the bond we have with our community and the fulfillment of the mission we've had in place for more than 50 years." says CPI Executive Producer, Michael Detroit.

For more information regarding Brave Safe Educated spaces, visit http://www.bbchange.org/brave-safe--educated-spaces.html.