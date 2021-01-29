Playhouse On The Square Has Plans For Your Valentine's Day

Playhouse on the Square, a 501 3(c) non-profit organization, has made Valentine's Day easy this year! A $100 ticket package will include ONE bottle of Champagne, FOUR cupcakes from Macaronagerie Memphis, ONE $25 Gift Card to Pugh's Flowers, and of course, an hour long digital cabaret featuring musical theatre love songs performed by Playhouse on the Square Resident and Associate Company Members! Serenade your sweetie with music from Rent, Memphis, Hairspray, and more!

Featuring performances by: Breyannah Tillman, Justin Allen Tate, Daniel Stuart Nelson, Brooke Papritz, Nathan McHenry, Curtis C. Jackson, Donald Sutton, Haley Wilson, Claire D. Kolheim, and Michael Detroit.

Packages will be available for pick up at Playhouse on the Square beginning at 10AM on Thursday, February 10th and must be picked up by 6pm on Saturday, February 13th!

Visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org for tickets and your Valentine's Day package or call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support Playhouse on the Square's staff, artists, teachers, and designers. A portion of the ticket price is tax deductible.