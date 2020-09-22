Playhouse On The Square Associate Company Present Free Streamed Event

Performances will stream for free October 9th & 10th.

Playhouse on the Square, in partnership with super sponsor Dr. Thomas Ratliff and thanks to a generous grant from ArtsMemphis and the Jeniam Foundation, will present a workshop presentation by Playhouse on the Square's Associate Company.

How would a theatre produce a show during a 21st century pandemic? Employing Luigi Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author and Tristan Tzara's The Gas Heart, this devised piece dissects the traditional conventions of producing theatre and flips them inside out. TRADITION centers around three "actors" producing a new work in a pandemic. Each actor pushes past their convention of what constitutes "theatre" answering the question: How can theatre live in the new normal?

TRADITION is composed and directed by Playhouse on the Square Associate Company Member, Robert E. Williams II, who is making their Playhouse on the Square directorial debut. Resident Company Member, Courtney Oliver (When We Get Good Again, Hairspray) serves with Williams as Assistant Director. TRADITION's talented ensemble consists of Playhouse on the Square's Resident Sound Designer, Jason Eschofen, the 2020 Ostrander Awards Larry Riley Rising Star Award recipient, as ACTOR 2. Making their Playhouse on the Square stage debuts are Playhouse Associate Company Members Clayton England as ACTOR 1, and Jennifer Mitchell as ACTOR 3.

TRADITION marks the second live streamed stage production during the theatre's Playhouse at Home Digital Series. Robert E. Williams II (they/them) is the theatre's first non-binary director to work on a main stage production. The workshop production was conceived and produced by Playhouse on the Square's Associate Company Class of 2021. "I have been continually amazed by our young performers and designers," says Executive Producer, Michael Detroit. "Their creativity and tenacity to find ways of creating during these unprecedented times has made us all proud."

Performances will stream for free October 9th & 10th at 8:00pm CST and October 11th at 2:00pm CST at www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Tickets for streaming are free, but must be reserved by visiting the website.

There will be an option to add a donation for Playhouse on the Square, its artists, and staff. For questions about tickets, please call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit our website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

