Orpheum Announces HAMILTON On Sale Date And Details

Producer Jeffrey Seller and the Orpheum Theatre Group announced today that tickets for HAMILTON will be available online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, May 3. Verified Fan is a new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Jeffrey Seller states, "Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices. I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans. We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier."

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins now and will close Tuesday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltonmem to register.

Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on Thursday, May 2 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan on sale will be available for purchases online only.

Tickets will be available for performances July 9-28, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $69 - $169, with a select number of $349 VIP seats available. Ticket prices do not include all applicable fees. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the Orpheum Box Office (203 S Main St) at 9 a.m. CT on Friday, May 3. For more information visit orpheum-memphis.com/hamilton. There will be no tickets sold by phone. Ticketmaster.com and the Orpheum Theatre Group box office are the only authorized sources for HAMILTON tickets at the Orpheum Theatre.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

Launching in Chicago this month, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through the immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.





Related Articles Shows View More Memphis Stories

More Hot Stories For You