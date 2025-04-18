Neil Simon's RUMORS is Coming to Theatre Memphis in May

Neil Simon’s comedy, Rumors, sets forth a wild ride April 25 – May 11, 2024, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis. Pandemonium sets in as a tenth anniversary wedding celebration turns into chaos. The host of the party, Deputy Mayor of New York, has a self-inflicted flesh wound and his wife is nowhere to be found. First to arrive to the event, lawyer, Ken Gorman and his wife, Chris, quickly assess the situation and scramble to get “the story” straight before the others arrive. The ensuing series of situations create confusion as miscommunication and speculation spirals into farce.



Ann Marie Hall directs the self-described “nothing serious” romp as a bygone era without social media, cell phones, or internet. Hall declares, “It can only play in a time capsule. Remember when you could only reach the outside world via land line telephones? So much of this play revolves around communication or lack there of. Back in the day we had to just spread rumors face to face, person to person, down the grapevine. This play is a chance to sit back and enjoy the cataclysmic ride. Don’t think about it too much. It’s so much fun to watch people run around acting like fools, cause, at least it’s not you.”



Theatre Memphis Executive Producer Debbie Litch says, “Laughter is the best medicine, and you may need medical attention when your side splits from the hilarity on stage. This classic Neil Simon comedy checks all the boxes for fun and our volunteers and production staff make magic out of the mayhem.”

