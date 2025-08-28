Memphis Symphony Orchestra to Launch 74th Season with Three September Concerts

The season features Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto and more.
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will open its 74th season this September with three performances that showcase the breadth of the orchestra's artistry—from the intimacy of Orchestra Unplugged to the grandeur of Masterworks and the swing of the MSO Big Band.
Thursday, September 4, 2025 · 7:30pm · Halloran Centre
In partnership with the Orpheum Theatre Group
Robert Moody leads the first concert of the Orchestra Unplugged series, where music and storytelling come together. Audiences will discover how Brahms struggled to create his First Symphony in the shadow of Beethoven, ultimately crafting a bold and heartfelt masterpiece that has become one of the great landmarks of symphonic music.
Saturday, September 13, 2025 · 7:30pm · Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, September 14, 2025 · 2:30pm · Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
The Masterworks Series opens with two powerhouse works: Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto—one of the most beloved concertos of all time—performed by Memphis native Randall Goosby, and Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, a sweeping work of triumph and passion. These performances mark a homecoming for Goosby, an acclaimed violinist who has appeared with major orchestras around the world.
Saturday, September 20, 2025 · 7:00pm · The Grove at GPAC
Rain Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025 · 5:00pm
In partnership with Germantown Performing Arts Center
The MSO Big Band returns to the beautiful outdoor setting of The Grove at GPAC for a night of music, dancing, and community. Led by Scott Moore and featuring jazz vocalist Patrice Williamson, the concert offers swinging rhythms in a family-friendly atmosphere with food trucks, cocktails, and lawn seating under the stars.
