Memphis Symphony Orchestra to Launch 74th Season with Three September Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will open its 74th season this September with three performances that showcase the breadth of the orchestra's artistry—from the intimacy of Orchestra Unplugged to the grandeur of Masterworks and the swing of the MSO Big Band.



Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1

Thursday, September 4, 2025 · 7:30pm · Halloran Centre

In partnership with the Orpheum Theatre Group

Robert Moody leads the first concert of the Orchestra Unplugged series, where music and storytelling come together. Audiences will discover how Brahms struggled to create his First Symphony in the shadow of Beethoven, ultimately crafting a bold and heartfelt masterpiece that has become one of the great landmarks of symphonic music.



Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto

Saturday, September 13, 2025 · 7:30pm · Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, September 14, 2025 · 2:30pm · Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

The Masterworks Series opens with two powerhouse works: Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto—one of the most beloved concertos of all time—performed by Memphis native Randall Goosby, and Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, a sweeping work of triumph and passion. These performances mark a homecoming for Goosby, an acclaimed violinist who has appeared with major orchestras around the world.

MSO Big Band at The Grove

Saturday, September 20, 2025 · 7:00pm · The Grove at GPAC

Rain Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025 · 5:00pm

In partnership with Germantown Performing Arts Center

The MSO Big Band returns to the beautiful outdoor setting of The Grove at GPAC for a night of music, dancing, and community. Led by Scott Moore and featuring jazz vocalist Patrice Williamson, the concert offers swinging rhythms in a family-friendly atmosphere with food trucks, cocktails, and lawn seating under the stars.

