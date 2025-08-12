MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to the Circuit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express is coming to The Circuit Playhouse next month. Performances will run September 12th – October 5th.

It’s the 1930s as the opulent train, the Orient Express, comes to a steaming halt due to heavy snowfall. In that instant, a murder is discovered! Detective Hercule Poirot’s blissful travel to London from Istanbul on urgent business is soon disrupted as he is now needed to find the answers to solve the case.

Will this investigation with conflicting clues and convoluted alibis keep the ambitious detective from the truth? In this adaptation of the fan favorite novel by Agatha Christie, Ken Ludwig showcases the suspense and quickened pace with this classic murder mystery ride.