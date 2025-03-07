MOON OVER BUFFALO Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cumberland County Playhouse will present Moon Over Buffalo,” a fast-paced screwball comedy from the author of Lend Me A Tenor, Leading Ladies, and The Fox On The Fairway! Set in 1953, this hysterical play centers on George and Charlotte Hay (Playhouse stars Jason Ross (Anastasia) and Weslie Webster (Steel Magnolias) as the leaders of a traveling theatre troupe that finds itself out of luck and stranded in Buffalo just on the verge of their big breakthrough! On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George's dalliance with a young ingenue, they receive word that a big Hollywood director is coming to town to see their matinee. Unfortunately for George and Charlotte, everything that can go wrong does go wrong, abetted by a visit from their daughter's clueless fiancé and hilarious uncertainty about which play they're actually performing, caused by Charlotte's hearing impaired, elderly stage-manager mother who hates every bone in George's body!

Also featured in the cast are Patty Payne (Steel Magnolias), Heather McCall (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), McGwire Holman (Grease), Mary Humphrey (Unnecessary Farce), Caleb Sager (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Daniel Black (Dial M For Murder). Moon Over Buffalo is a-laugh-a-minute valentine to the stage, and the larger-than-life personalities that inhabit the world of the theatre. Moon Over Buffalo is directed by René Pulliam (Dial M For Murder).

Moon Over Buffalo runs through May 4 at the Playhouse.

Comments