MACBETH Will Be Performed By MLT at Oaklands Mansion

In collaboration with Oaklands Mansion, Murfreesboro Little Theatre presents William Shakespeare's Macbeth.

Something wicked comes to Oaklands Mansion this spring with Murfreesboro Little Theatre's Production of William Shakepeare's Macbeth. This renowned tragic play explores the choices we face when we are tempted with our greatest desires.

In this world, the warrior Macbeth (played by Scott Cantrell) must face off with witches and warriors on his journey home from a great battle. When the witches tell Macbeth he will one day be King of Scotland, his deep and dark desires come to the surface. Hearing of Macbeth's potential future, his wife Lady Macbeth (played by Jamie Leigh Stevens) develops a plan to make this prophecy become reality. The plan comes at a high price that can destroy our warrior, his wife, and all of Scotland. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, bring a picnic, bring the family, and join these actors and many more under the stars of Oaklands for an action packed and magical adventure. MLT has been performing free outdoor Shakespeare, Backyard Bard, since 2011 and this will be the 11th Backyard Bard performance, and second time Shakespeare has been performed outdoors at Oaklands Mansion.

Murfreesboro Little Theatre's production of Macbeth by William Shakespeare will be performed outdoors on the grounds of Oaklands Mansion. Performance dates are May 11-13 & 15 and June 2, 3, & 4 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are pay-what-you-can with a $10 suggested donation. All donations are going to support MLT and Oaklands Mansion. Donations will be accepted during the performance or www.mltarts.com. Additional performances will also be popping up in other areas of our community. Stay tuned to MLT's Facebook Page or the MLT website for more information.

Beginning in 1962, Murfreesboro Little Theatre is the oldest continuing community theatre in the area. As a non-profit organization, Murfreesboro Little Theatre strives to provide an eclectic array of shows to entice and entertain everyone!

Oaklands Mansion is a non-profit educational organization whose mission is to preserve Murfreesboro's local history and inspire an appreciation of Oaklands' unique past, and to enhance the community's quality of life. www.oaklandsmansion.org

Your donation will directly support MLT and Oaklands Mansion. For more information and to donate online visit www.mltarts.com or call Murfreesboro Little Theatre at (615) 893-9825. This production is being produced with support from the TN Arts Commission.