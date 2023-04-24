KINKY BOOTS, THE GIVER, and More Set For Clarence Brown Theatre's 2023/2024 Season

The Clarence Brown Theatre has announced its 2023/2024 Season!

Season package tickets are on sale now at Click Here

The 2023/2024 Season includes:

Murder on the Orient Express

By Agatha Christie

Clarence Brown Theatre

September 6 - 24, 2023

The story you are about to witness is one of romance and tragedy, primal murder, and the urge for revenge!

Wax your mustache and hop on board the Orient Express for a ride you won't soon forget!

A snowdrift has halted the train in its tracks...with a killer onboard. Over the next 48 hours, Hercule Poirot must find the villain before he or she strikes again. Back by popular demand!

The Moors

By Jen Silverman

The Lab Theatre

October 18 - November 5, 2023

Wait. What?

An anthropomorphic Mastiff. A catfished governess. Two forlorn sisters on bleak English Moors yearning for love in a manor where every room looks the same.

This is a new play the likes of which you have not seen before. It's a dark, funny, genre-bending trip the New York Times calls, "the reason we go to the theater." Try it!

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Edward Morgan and Joseph Hanreddy

Music by John Tanner

Clarence Brown Theatre

November 22 - December 21, 2023

Knoxville's longest-running holiday tradition!

For more than three decades, Knoxvillians have returned year-after-year to experience this timeless story of hope and redemption. This season, make A Christmas Carol part of your holiday tradition. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll create a wonderful memory... and you will leave the theater with a warm heart and renewed spirit!

The Giver

By Lois Lowry

Adapted by Eric Coble

Clarence Brown Theatre

February 14 - March 3, 2024

From one of the most popular young adult novels of our time.

Jonas' world is perfect. It's safe. Controlled. Without war or pain. Without color. Where every person is assigned a role in the community. At age 12, he's chosen to be keeper of the community's memories from The Giver, the only person with memories of real pain and joy. As Jonas begins to experience these memories, he is faced with a decision: conform to society's expectations or control his own destiny.

Anon(ymous)

By Naomi Iizuka

The Lab Theatre

March 21 - 30, 2024

How do you create a home when your homeland no longer exists?

Separated from his mother while fleeing their war-torn country, a young refugee called Anon journeys throughout the United States. On his quest to find home and family, he dodges those who would entrap him, finds unexpected friendship, and experiences supernatural help from a goddess. A modern retelling of Homer's The Odyssey.

Kinky Boots

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Clarence Brown Theatre

April 17 - May 5, 2024

A Tony-winning Broadway sensation packed with fun and a kick of pure joy!

Looking to save the family shoe business, Charlie turns to his new friend Lola -- a cabaret performer and drag queen-- who gives him an outrageous idea that could change both of their destinies. Soon, this unlikely duo creates the most sensational footwear that's ever rocked the runways of Milan... giving the factory and its hard-working family a sparkling new future.

With a dual mission to train the next generation of theatre artists and to provide top quality theatre, the Clarence Brown Theatre is a professional theatre in residence at the University of Tennessee. Under the leadership of CBT Producing Artistic Director and UT Theatre Department Head, Kenneth Martin, and Managing Director, Tom Cervone, the CBT season runs from September through May and features six productions ranging from musicals to drama.

The CBT provides a cultural resource for both the University and the larger East Tennessee community and affirms diversity and inclusivity in all their forms.

For more information, email the CBT Box Office at box_office@utk.edu or visit us online at http://clarencebrowntheatre.com/. Stay connected to the Clarence Brown Theatre on Facebook (Clarence Brown Theatre), Instagram (@clarencebrowntheatre), follow us on Twitter (@ClarenceBrown) and view Clarence Brown videos on YouTube (Clarence Bro).