HAMLET Comes to the Theatre Memphis Next Stage

William Shakespeare’s Hamlet will deliver a timeless tale of power and revenge to the Theatre Memphis Next Stage with an insightful take on a classic story, September 19 - October 5, 2025. Widely considered one of the greatest plays of all time, the Bard’s most influential and acclaimed tragedy tells the story of Prince Hamlet as he attempts to claim vengeance against his father’s killer. This family is a mess and the carnage they leave behind is epic.

Director Jeff Posson explains, “Hamlet is a story that cannot be easily defined. It is a story about parents and children. It is a story about finding one's purpose in life. It is a story about fate and free will. In short, Hamlet is a story about the human condition and how, every day of our lives, we are forced to decide what we will be and what we will not be... and all the despair and wonder that comes with those choices.”

Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, says, “We love to program classics that can add to the dimension of our season. And after our Hamlet spoof in the opening musical Something Rotten!, we felt like we needed to give Shakespeare a chance to redeem himself. In Jeff’s hands we have a great example of the real thing.”