Dec. 22, 2021  
Final Performance of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Canceled at Playhouse on the Square

Due to a positive COVID testing result and possible exposure to its cast and crew. Playhouse on the Square has made the difficult decision to cancel tonight's performance of Little Shop of Horrors, scheduled tonight for 8:00pm.

The organization is following their safety protocols and the leadership of the Shelby County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of its staff, artists, and patrons during this situation.

The productions of The Toymaker's Apprentice and To All A Good Night at The Circuit Playhouse have not been affected by this incident and will proceed with performances tonight at 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm, respectively.

Patrons with tickets to tonight's production of Little Shop of Horrors are being contacted by the theatre's box office staff.

For questions or comment, contact Marcus Cox, Director of Community Relations at (901) 725-0776.


