COME FROM AWAY to Open at Playhouse on the Square

An incredible true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers forced to land in a small town in Newfoundland due to the emergency closure of US airspace on 9/11/2001. This New York Times Critics’ pick tells the story of townspeople as their hospitality is put to the test in welcoming the overwhelming number of new guests. Cultures begin to clash, and each new day makes tensions run higher, but that uneasiness will soon become trust, and a simple “Thank you” to a stranger will become eternal gratitude to an endearing friend.

The complete cast and crew of Come From Away is as follows:

THE CAST

Claude and others: Michael Detroit

Diane and others: Kim Justis Eikner

Oz and others: Kent Fleshman

Bob and others: Marc Gill*

Nick and others: Michael Gravois*

Hannah and others: Claire D. Kolheim**

Beulah and others: Jenny Odle Madden

Kevin T. and others: Nathan McHenry

Bonnie and others: Courtney Oliver*

Janice and others: Brooke Papritz*

Kevin J. and others: Javier Pena

Annette and others: Caroline Simpson*

Beverley and others: Haley Wilson

ENSEMBLE

Beulah U/S: Emily Garrett Cook

Bonnie U/S: Julie Ervin

Kevin T. & Kevin J. U/S: Chad Fruscione

Hannah U/S: Mackenzie Kuykendoll

Oz U/S: Drew Sinnard*

Nick U/S: Brent Strauss

Beverley & Annette U/S: Angie Thompson

Bob U/S: Alan Toney*

Janice U/S: Courtney Church Tucker

Diane U/S: Kirie Walz

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Daniel Stuart Nelson*

Assistant Director: Pete Montgomery

Stage Manager: Katie Ogden

Music Director: Tom Johnson

Vocal Director: Carla McDonald

Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling

Sound Designer: Josh Crawford

Properties Designer: Iza Bateman

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

*Notates Resident Company Member

**Mrs. Kolheim appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association

Come From Away runs August 15th through September 14th, 2025 at Playhouse on the Square. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.

General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 14th and the performance is Thursday, August 21st.