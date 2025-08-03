COME FROM AWAY to Open at Playhouse on the Square

Running August 15th, 2025 - September 14th, 2025.
An incredible true story of the 7,000 stranded passengers forced to land in a small town in Newfoundland due to the emergency closure of US airspace on 9/11/2001. This New York Times Critics’ pick tells the story of townspeople as their hospitality is put to the test in welcoming the overwhelming number of new guests. Cultures begin to clash, and each new day makes tensions run higher, but that uneasiness will soon become trust, and a simple “Thank you” to a stranger will become eternal gratitude to an endearing friend.
The complete cast and crew of Come From Away is as follows:
THE CAST
Claude and others: Michael Detroit
Diane and others: Kim Justis Eikner
Oz and others: Kent Fleshman
Bob and others: Marc Gill*
Nick and others: Michael Gravois*
Hannah and others: Claire D. Kolheim**
Beulah and others: Jenny Odle Madden
Kevin T. and others: Nathan McHenry
Bonnie and others: Courtney Oliver*
Janice and others: Brooke Papritz*
Kevin J. and others: Javier Pena
Annette and others: Caroline Simpson*
Beverley and others: Haley Wilson
ENSEMBLE
Beulah U/S: Emily Garrett Cook
Bonnie U/S: Julie Ervin
Kevin T. & Kevin J. U/S: Chad Fruscione
Hannah U/S: Mackenzie Kuykendoll
Oz U/S: Drew Sinnard*
Nick U/S: Brent Strauss
Beverley & Annette U/S: Angie Thompson
Bob U/S: Alan Toney*
Janice U/S: Courtney Church Tucker
Diane U/S: Kirie Walz
THE CREATIVE TEAM
Director/Choreographer: Daniel Stuart Nelson*
Assistant Director: Pete Montgomery
Stage Manager: Katie Ogden
Music Director: Tom Johnson
Vocal Director: Carla McDonald
Costume Designer: Lindsay Schmeling
Sound Designer: Josh Crawford
Properties Designer: Iza Bateman
Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic
Production Manager: Phillip Hughen
*Notates Resident Company Member
**Mrs. Kolheim appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association
Come From Away runs August 15th through September 14th, 2025 at Playhouse on the Square. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00pm and at 2:00pm on Sundays. Group ticket rates are available. For tickets, call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. The Pay-What-You-Can performance tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 14th and the performance is Thursday, August 21st.
Videos