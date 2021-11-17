A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Theatre Memphis in December

A Christmas Carol will be back on stage, in person, December 3 - 23, 2021, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis for its 44th consecutive production. Last year the event was adapted for mandated protocols and was filmed and presented in the theatre and online due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The return of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Spirits who visit him is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' novel that follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood (through disillusionment and revenge) to redemption.

Staged this year by Jeffrey Posson, the annual family-friendly event has become a staple for many MidSouth families. Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, reflects, "Christmases past have shown us that this universal story is an eye-opening exploration that leads to happiness and enlightenment ... not to mention song, dance and holiday cheer. It's no wonder it has become a tradition in many households to celebrate the season."

Performance times for A Christmas Carol vary. A full performance date listing is below. "Holiday for Heroes" are two designated nights to offer veterans, active military, policemen, firefighters, first responders, and Shelby County area teachers discounted tickets for those nights' performances. These special events will be held on Thursday, December 9 at 7pm and Saturday, December 11 @ 3pm. All tickets will be $10 per person for valid groups (limit of four per group at that price. Offer not available online).

An abbreviated "daytime" hour-long version of A Christmas Carol is being performed Mondays through Fridays, December 2 - 17 at 9:30am and 11am each day for school groups. Reservations are required for these performances. Contact showagon@theatrememphis.org for pricing and availability.