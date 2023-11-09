A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Theatre Memphis

Performances run December 1 - 23, 2023.

November 09, 2023

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Theatre Memphis

A Christmas Carol will be back on stage, December 1 - 23, 2023, in the Lohrey Theatre at Theatre Memphis for its 46th consecutive production of the holiday classic. The return of Ebenezer Scrooge and the three Spirits who visit him is an adaptation of the Charles Dickens' novel that follows the journey of the miserly businessman from childhood (through disillusionment and revenge) to redemption.

 

Directed by Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley, the annual event has become a holiday favorite for many MidSouth families. Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, Debbie Litch, reflects, “Christmases past have shown us that this universal story is an eye-opening exploration that leads to happiness and enlightenment … not to mention song, dance and holiday cheer. It's no wonder it has become a tradition in many households to celebrate the season.”

 

Performance times for A Christmas Carol vary. A full performance date listing is below but can also be seen online at Click Here.  “Holiday for Heroes” are two designated performances to offer veterans, active military, police, firefighters, first responders, and Shelby County area teachers discounted tickets for those performances. These special events will be held on Sunday, December 3 @ 3pm and Thursday, December 14 @ 7pm. All tickets will be $10 per person for valid groups while inventory lasts (limit of four per group at that price. Offer not available online).

 

An abbreviated “daytime,” hour-long version of A Christmas Carol is being performed Mondays through Fridays, November 30 – December 15 at 9:30am and 11am each day for school and community groups. Reservations are required for these performances. Contact showagon@theatrememphis.org for pricing and availability.






