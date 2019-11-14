Comedy Knights 007: Licence To Laugh Comes to the Teatru Salesjan in Sliema

Tickets are now on sale for the 2019 edition of this popular comedy sketch show.

Every year, the Teatru Salesjan in Sliema hosts what has become for many, a must-see Christmas tradition: The Comedy Knights' annual Christmas show. It is a satirical sketch show that somehow manages to walk the line between silly and biting, while, at the same time, constantly being the funniest show on the island.

This year's show is Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh. The title of the show reflects the number of years the Comedy Knights have been producing this annual sketch show. It promises to be always original, always topical, always on point and perhaps most importantly, always hilarious.

Tickets are now on sale, but beware: It's the hottest ticket of the year, so seats are snapped up very quickly. Entire performances sell out in a matter of days.

The cast features some of Malta's strongest comedy performers, as well as characters that have managed to enter local popular culture. Audience favourites such as the Bormla Babes, The First Lady and the Sliema Girls, are certain to make an appearance, while a vast selection of other sketches inspired by Maltese society and way of life will complete the show.

Razor-sharp wit and tongue-in-cheek comedy are the signature styles of the Comedy Knights and this year promises to be the best yet.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt and are on sale now. Such is the demand for tickets, that the entire run of shows is available for sale. No extra shows are planned.

Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh runs at Teatru Salesjan from 26 December 2019 to 12 January 2020 (except 31 December and 1, 6 January). Recommended certificate is 14+. More information at www.comedyknights.com





Related Articles Shows View More Malta Stories

More Hot Stories For You