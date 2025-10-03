Schoolgirl byebye Comes to PJPAC in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Schoolgirl byebye is headed to PJPAC next month. The performance is on 18 November.

Schoolgirl byebye was formed in the summer of 2015, because those two best friends fell in love. The lead singer Yang Yue and drummer Geng Shengzi are friends and lovers. The two currently live in Nanjing and are responsible for the lyrics and music creation of the Schoolgirl byebye.

Schoolgirl byebye currently has five band members, insisting on using rich guitar techniques, and as few effects as possible to create catchy melodies.

The band play Indie Pop, and they made their debut with their first album, which won the Douban "Best Newcomer of the Year" award. Subsequently, they also created representative works such as "Love Is" and "Going to Taiziwan in the Evening."