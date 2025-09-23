ALL THAT RHYTHM by Korea Tap Orchestra Comes to PJPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All That RHYTHM by Korea Tap Orchestra is Korea’s first and only full-length tap dance production. With sold-out runs nationwide, it has been recognised as an outstanding program by the Korean Culture & Arts Centers Association (KoCACA).

Blending a variety of tap styles across genres—from jazz and classical to K-pop—All That RHYTHM is a family-friendly, participatory show that will have you tapping along in your seat!

Making its debut in Kuala Lumpur with local musicians, this is your chance to experience the dynamic energy of K-tap straight from Seoul.

Cast & Creatives

Tap dance: Korea Tap Orchestra (Yono Lee, Yongkap Park, Yoon Sohn, Zion Yang, Kyuri Kim)

with special participation by Dancesteps Studio students

Interpreting MC: Anaïs Faure

Musicians: Wong Jia Wen (Alto Sax), Tan Jin Weng (Piano), Icco Elnoel (Bass), Cliff Wong Hsueh Liang (Drums), Caleb Chow (Trumpet)

Organisation: Tribe Creative PLT

Production: YONO Company

Support: Dancesteps Studio