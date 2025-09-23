ALL THAT RHYTHM by Korea Tap Orchestra Comes to PJPAC

The performance is on 2 November.
All That RHYTHM by Korea Tap Orchestra is Korea’s first and only full-length tap dance production. With sold-out runs nationwide, it has been recognised as an outstanding program by the Korean Culture & Arts Centers Association (KoCACA).
Blending a variety of tap styles across genres—from jazz and classical to K-pop—All That RHYTHM is a family-friendly, participatory show that will have you tapping along in your seat!
Making its debut in Kuala Lumpur with local musicians, this is your chance to experience the dynamic energy of K-tap straight from Seoul.
Tap dance: Korea Tap Orchestra (Yono Lee, Yongkap Park, Yoon Sohn, Zion Yang, Kyuri Kim)
with special participation by Dancesteps Studio students
Interpreting MC: Anaïs Faure
Musicians: Wong Jia Wen (Alto Sax), Tan Jin Weng (Piano), Icco Elnoel (Bass), Cliff Wong Hsueh Liang (Drums), Caleb Chow (Trumpet)
Organisation: Tribe Creative PLT
Production: YONO Company
Support: Dancesteps Studio
