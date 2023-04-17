Warm, Wacky, and Wonderful: Good Theater's Revival of YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman's classic, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, is eighty-six years young, and the latest revival at Portland's Good Theater makes a strong case for the work's perennial appeal. Directed by Brian P. Allen and featuring a cast of eighteen, most Good Theater veterans, this delightfully zany script, filled with wacky but loveable characters, delivers a timeless message about family and the secrets to true happiness.

It is not difficult to understand the appeal of this play, one of the most produced in the American canon, but it is especially pleasurable to see it produced in such a note perfect production. Allen has approached the comedy with subtlety and a low-key, deft sense of humor that gradually accelerates as the evening progresses. He has managed to create an air of disarming naturalness that invests the audience in the action. And he moves the comedy forward in a tightly controlled pace.

The visual production is beautifully vintage with Steve Underwood's (Heather Irish, props) sepia toned, floral patterned décor creating the welcoming, casual ambiance of Martin Vanderhof's home. Lighting Designer Ian Odlin bathes the set in warm, nostalgic hues, while Michelle Handley provides the 1930s costumes that are - for the most part - as quirky as the characters. Underwood's sound design includes Depression Era songs to cover the transitions. Craig Robinson as Technical Director and Michael Lynch as Stage Manager anchor the production.

The cast is uniformly accomplished, and all work together as a close-knit ensemble. Laura Houck makes Penny Sycamore a mild-mannered, somewhat dotty, but kind-hearted soul, who also occasionally evidences a sly sense of humor. As her husband Paul, Christopher Holt conveys a winning boyishness - a child in a grown-up's body who pursues his passion for building fireworks with unapologetic glee. Hannah Daly as their daughter, Essie Carmichael, is sweetly funny in her awkward desire to be a ballerina, while Jay Mack as her husband Ed makes the perfect mate - affectionate, and supportive. Heather Irish as Reba and Dalton Kimball as her boyfriend Donald add color to the feisty serving couple, while Ashanti Williams is an endearing Mr. De Pinna, the iceman who made a delivery years ago and has never left.

The romantic pair is well cast with Abbey Hutchins as Alice Sycamore, torn between her love for her employer's son and her affection for her incorrigible family. Thomas Ian Campbell imbues Tony Kirby, her suitor, with just the right dash of impetuousness and besotted romance.

As the family patriarch, Martin Vanderhof, Tony Reilly gives a stellar performance - loveably eccentric, stubbornly original, and remarkably on point when it comes to understanding the essentials of life.

As foils to Vanderhof/Sycamore family, Tony's wealthy, prim parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kirby, played by Steve Underwood and Kim Gordon, do a fine job of creating a vivid contrast between people whose lives are driven by convention and those content to cut loose and live in the moment.

Among the other lively figures who flit through the Vanderhof home are Essie's White Russian dance teacher, Boris Kolenkhov, played with a flourish by Paul Haley, and the Grand Duchess Olga Katrina, given an earthy charm by Grace Bauer. Amy Roche executes a trio of portrayals as the tough-talking IRS man Henderson, the drunken actress Gay Wellington, and a brief appearance as a Cabbie. Glenn Anderson, Conor Riordan Martin, and August Pearson make brief appearances as no-nonsense G-men.

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU makes the perfect closing show for the Good Theater's 20th season. It offers material that is beloved and familiar at the same time that it is challenging to produce for a small company - due largely to the cast size. Not only does the Good Theater acquit itself admirably, but it embraces theme of the work in a special way. Just as the Kaufman-Hart comedy is a celebration of originality, individuality, and family all at once, this production is a showcase for the myriad of talents the Good has in its company and the sense of a cohesive family into which it has woven these to make theatre that is vibrant, engaging, warm, and wonderful.

Photos courtesy of Good Theater, Steve Underwood, photographer

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU runs until April 23, 2023 at the Good Theater, 76 Congress Street, Portland, ME www.goodtheater.com 207-835-0895