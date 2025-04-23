Video: New Preview of ANASTASIA at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take a sneak peek at Anastasia—the dazzling new musical currently captivating audiences at the Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA! This breathtaking adventure from imperial Russia to roaring Paris is headed to Maine State Music Theatre this June. Don’t miss your chance to Journey to the Past in this sweeping, romantic musical event. Anastasia the Musical is produced in partnership with Fulton Theatre and will be on stage at MSMT June 4–21, 2025.

Anastasia: The Musical is a captivating journey of self-discovery and adventure inspired by the legend of the lost Russian princess. Set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution and 1920s Paris, the story follows Anya, a young woman with amnesia, as she uncovers her true identity.

The musical features a rich score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once on This Island), including beloved songs like “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December.” With a mix of historical and fictional elements, the show explores themes of memory, belonging, and the search for family. Anastasia: The Musical is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant production that enchants audiences of all ages.

