Video: Get a First Look at TOOTSIE at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Go behind the scenes of Tootsie at Maine State Music Theatre with this exclusive Insider’s Look, produced by Maine Public and hear how this laugh-out-loud Broadway comedy is coming to life in Brunswick, and get a sneak peek at what makes Tootsie the must-see musical of the summer. This video features Marcia Gallagher, the accompanist!

Get ready for big laughs, bigger feels, and a whole lot of Broadway razzmatazz! Tootsie is the laugh-out-loud, high-energy musical comedy that proves sometimes you have to think fast—and dress faster—to make your dreams come true.

Based on the legendary Dustin Hoffman film, Tootsie follows Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who reinvents himself as the unstoppable Dorothy Michaels to land a starring role. What starts as a desperate move turns into a hilarious whirlwind of fame, chaos, and unexpected lessons about honesty, love, and identity.

With a witty book by Robert Horn (Shucked, Dame Edna: Back with a Vengeance) and a lively, Tony Award-winning score by David Yazbek (Dead Outlaw, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Tootsie delivers non-stop laughs, sharp social commentary, and an unforgettable night at the theatre.

Comments