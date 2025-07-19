Video: First Look of FOOTLOOSE at Maine State Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Running July 16 through August 2, 2025, at Pickard Theater, MSMT’s revival of the Broadway favorite marks the show's first return to the stage in Brunswick since 2014. Audiences can expect the chart-topping hits they know and love - “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” and, of course, “Footloose” - but this version also invites viewers to look deeper at the themes that have kept Footloose relevant across generations.

The story follows Ren McCormack, played by J. Antonio Rodriguez, a teenager from Chicago who relocates to the small town of Bomont, Oklahoma, where dancing has been banned. As Ren challenges the town’s long-standing restrictions and butts heads with authority, he sparks a movement that forces the community to reckon with grief, tradition, and transformation.