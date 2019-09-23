Tickets For Penobscot Theatre Company's MATILDA: THE MUSICAL, A KICK IN YOUR DICKENS, and More Go On Sale October 1

Previously available to subscribers only, tickets to Penobscot Theatre Company's upcoming add-on shows will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 1. Matilda: The Musical , will play from December 5-29 at the Historic Bangor Opera House. This classic Roald Dahl tale of a young girl in pursuit of the definition of family is sure to fill the bill for those who have made the PTC Holiday production one of their family traditions. For those looking for a night out without the kids, Penobscot Theatre Company will also offer a ridiculous, fully-improvised holiday shenanigan called A Kick In Your Dickens from December 12-29.

Matilda will be directed and choreographed by Los Angeles based Jeff Payton and Matthew Shaffer. Their work has been featured on the smash-hit show, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend', and this will be their first time working with Penobscot Theatre Company.

Manchester native Kate Walters makes her Penobscot Theatre Company debut in the title role of Matilda. Kate has previously been seen in productions at the Waterville Opera House such as The Wizard of Oz and Annie. "At nine years old, Kate is already a total professional," says Bari Newport, Producing Artistic Director. Newport adds, "We are incredibly fortunate to have such a wonderful talent right in our backyard."

An avid reader, and imbued with powers even she doesn't fully comprehend, Matilda is a clever and imaginative girl. At school for the first time, she encounters two authority figures who are polar opposites; the kind and nurturing Miss Honey, and the mean and demanding Miss Trunchbull. Originally written by Roald Dahl, Matilda is the story of a kind and curious child who triumphs in the face of adversity. In true Roald Dahl fashion, victory for the underdog is never in question. Audiences will be left with a powerful message to pursue with tenacity their own curious natures.

A Kick In Your Dickens: An Improvised Holiday Shenanigan, stars some of the nation's top improvisers in a completely improvised, completely naughty holiday comedy. Chicago's Mike Shreeman joins Improv Acadia's Jen Shepard and Larrance Fingerhut in an original holiday musical that will be different every night. Only 40 seats are available to each performance of what's sure to be a hilarious holiday romp. Ring in the New Year with a tribute to the original bad boy of rock-n-roll, Jerry Lee Lewis. Great Balls of Fire showcases the acrobatic piano skills of powerhouse Jason Cohen, who has played Jerry Lee in more than 300 performances of Million Dollar Quartet. Two performances only at 6pm and 9pm on December 31. Get your tickets early. This show will sell out!

Finally, a limited engagement of Tell Me On A Sunday, the one-woman Andrew Lloyd Webber musical featuring long-time company member Brianne Beck. Directed by Dominick Varney, Sunday tells the story of an optimistic young actress chasing a dream. Four performances only April 3-5.

Penobscot Theatre Company's production of Matilda: The Musical is being sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union, Dead River, Bangor International Airport, and Vance Gray Wealth Management. Tickets range in price from $20-$40. Discounts available for groups (8+) .Subscribers receive a $5 discount on all tickets purchased - there is still time to subscribe! Tickets for all shows are available online at www.penobscottheatre.org, by phone (207-942-3333) or in person at 131 Main Street, Bangor. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5:00 pm, and up to three hours before performance times when shows are running.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You