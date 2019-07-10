Theater at Monmouth's CampShakes Returns for 2019

Camp Shakespeare is looking for young people who play well with their friends and are imaginative, energetic, and excited to explore Shakespeare at Theater at Monmouth this summer.

The best way to explore Shakespeare is hands-on and on your feet, and CampShakes will do just that for students in grades 4 through 9. Classes in voice, movement, and acting help students explore Shakespeare's text emotionally, physically, and intellectually in preparation for a final performance for family and friends.

This year, there are two week-long sessions to choose from: Session 2, The Tempest, runs July 15-19, and Session 3, Comedy of Errors, from July 22-26. The final performance for each session will take place on the last day at 3 p.m.

CampShakes teachers bring a variety of training and experience from colleges and universities all over the country. Each specializes in an area of theatre from Dramaturgy to Movement, Improv to Shakespeare, Clowning to Dance.

A typical day begins with a movement session during which the students do a vocal and physical warm up. The morning continues with an acting class where students explore improvisation and scene work, followed by Text Detective, which provides strategies for analyzing Shakespeare's language. After lunch students explore the world of the play and developing characters through art activities. The rest of the afternoon is dedicated to applying what they have learned while rehearsing their scenes for a final performance for family and friends on the last day of the camp.

All sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TAM's Rehearsal Studio, 775 Main St, Monmouth.

For more information, call 207.933.9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org/education/campshakes.





