Theater at Monmouth Presents MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

The first Shakespeare play of Theater at Monmouth's What Dreams May Come Golden Anniversary Season is Merry Wives of Windsor.

Sir John Falstaff has a devilish plan to win the hearts and fortunes of the women of Windsor, but they will give him a run for his (lack of) money. Join us for this delightfully mischievous romp from Thursday, July 4th at 7:30 p.m. through August 18th including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

In Shakespeare's only domestic comedy, laughter reigns supreme and feminine wisdom triumphs over jealous husbands, confused lovers, and one corpulent knight. Sir John Falstaff arrives in Windsor in need of money. Instead of searching for work, he plots to woo not one, but two wealthy women. Disguises and complications abound as the two women teach Falstaff a loving lesson with manipulative messengers, secret scandals, and a flurry of forgiveness.

Rumor has it that Queen Elizabeth I commissioned this play from Shakespeare in order to see the character of Falstaff in a comic light and a leading role. Two weeks later, with only a short passage written in verse, Shakespeare provided this high-spirited farce with a moral twist, one that has entertained audiences ever since. The play resonates today because the women are not only in charge for a change but they are smarter and more courageous than their husbands. Merry Wives playfully mocks the mischief and mayhem that arises from making snap judgments.

"Putting ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances is the classic recipe for comedy, and right now, we could all use a hearty laugh-with a little grace and forgiveness thrown in for good measure," writes director Catherine Weidner. The production incorporates physical comedy and biting banter to explode the quippy and wily romp Falstaff sets off with his woefully transparent antics. Windsor's women are expected to be effortlessly seduced and easily duped, but they're too smart for him-instead they turn Falstaff's plan on its head and demonstrate that women are not rash or shallow thinking. "We've set the play in a time when "Father Knows Best" in part to set that concept on its ear, to focus on how far we've come, and acknowledge the journey ahead," says Weidner. "Our production takes the long view: we're all in this together, our words and actions matter, and we need to look at our own behavior and make changes."

Merry Wives of Windsor features Amber Baldwin* as Mistress Page, Mark S. Cartier* as Shallow, Quinn Corcoran as Slender, Jaron Crawford as Fenton, Joseph Dolan as John Robert, Michael Dolan as Rugby, Caitlin Duffy as Host, Sarah Goldman as Anne Page, Robbie Harrison as Simple, James Noel Hoban* as Master Page, Lawrence James* as Master Ford, Tessa Martin as Mistress Quickly, Robert Najarian* as Dr. Caius, Caitlin Ort as Mistress Ford, and Bill Van Horn* as Falstaff. Set design by Daniel Bilodeau, costume design by Clara Jean Kelly, lighting design by Heather Crocker, sound design by Rew Tippin, and fight choreography by Robert Najarian**.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 7/5 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/4, 7/13, 7/17, 8/1, 8/9, 8/17 at 7:30 p.m., 8/1, 8/10, 8/18 at 1:00 p.m., and 7/21 at 7:00 p.m. with a Post-Show Discussion.



Classics in Context fulfills our audience's desire for in-depth information on the plays before attending each production. The series will feature four discussions with scholars and artists, focusing on the season's offering. Audience members can attend the post-show discussion with scholars and artists after attending the preview production. For 2019, Classics in Context Discussions will take place following the Preview Performance in July.



Join us at selected weekend evening performances for Post Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. For 2019, Post-performance Discussions will take place on the following dates: Saturday, July 6 following the performance of Murder for Two, Sunday July 21 following the performance of Merry Wives; July 28 following the performance of Hamlet; August 4 following the performance of Intimate Apparel; and August 11 following the performance of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville.

TAM Season Passes offer up to 25% off the single ticket price and exclusive benefits such as priority seating and free ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for students (18 and under). Groups of 10 or more can enjoy TAM shows at up to a 20% discount. Groups may also schedule pre or post-show discussions and tours of historic Cumston Hall. Contact the Box Office for more information and to book your group's event.

Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Sign up by contacting the Box Office, either by emailing boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or calling 207.933.9999 when the Box Office opens at 11 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.





