The Public Theatre in Lewiston Shares Favorite Theatrical Production

The Public Theatre in Lewistown shared their favorite production streaming online now!

The Public Theatre shared in a Facebook post:

Our recommendation for a good belly laugh

Many years ago on one of our casting trips in NYC, we saw The National Theatre of London's production of One Man Two Guvnors on Broadway. We thought it was some of finest comic acting we'd ever seen and couldn't remember the last time we laughed so hard and experienced so much silly fun in the theatre.

During this international crisis, National Theatre Live has decided to offer free viewing of four of their past productions on their YouTube channel. The first show they will be offering is our favorite production of the sublimely silly comedy One Man Two Guvnors! Starting this Thursday night, it will be available on their YouTube channel for one week and we encourage you to watch it.

The production stars James Cordon who won a Tony for this role. In the US he is best known from The Late Late Show with James Corden and its Carpool Karaoke.

Enjoy!

National Theatre Live

One Man Two Guvnors Preview





