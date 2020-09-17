The Public Theatre Offers A New Event COME PLAY WITH US

The first play the group will discuss in October will be the Pulitzer Prize and 2012 TONY award winning play Clybourne Park.

The Public Theatre is creating a PLAY Club Each month the company will choose a play and meet on ZOOM to talk about it. The group will meet three times and discuss three fabulous plays. Executive Artistic Director Christopher Schario will be the moderator and Professor Martin Andrucki of Bates College will provide insights and suggestions for discussion.

PLAY Club members will be responsible for acquiring and reading all scripts prior to each meeting. It is recommended that you sign up quickly as group size will be limited to ensure great conversations. If demand is high the company may consider adding a second group.

The first play the group will discuss in October will be the Pulitzer Prize and 2012 TONY award winning play Clybourne Park.

Inspired by Lorraine Hansberry's groundbreaking 1959 play, A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park is set in two different eras, with conversations happening in the same house fifty years apart. Act One takes place in 1959, when a white couple unknowingly sells their home to the first black family in the neighborhood (the same neighborhood mentioned in A Raisin in the Sun) and their neighbors want them to stop the sale. In Act Two, it's 2009, and the same property is being bought by a young white couple, and the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification. Excruciatingly funny, thought-provoking and squirm-inducing, there's a reason this play won the Pulitzer Prize!

Both Clybourne Park and A Raisin in the Sun are easily available for purchase online. It is not necessary, but recommended that attendees read A Raisin in the Sun. The company will provide a synopsis of Raisin in the Sun to those who sign up for the Club.

At the end of the October meeting the group will suggest four plays for the remaining two sessions. Those in attendance at the October meeting will vote on which two plays for January and March.

Email info@thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200 today to reserve your spot in PLAY CLUB!

