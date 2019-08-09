The Fabulous Fifties Are In Full Swing At Penobscot Theatre

Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy will stage two 1950s-era shows to round out a season of successful youth programming. REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE, made famous by the 1955 film starring legendary Hollywood bad boy James Dean, will play August 15, 16, and 17 at 7pm, and August 18 at 3pm. THE MAN FROM PLANET 52, a campy love letter to B-movies, will be performed on August 15, 16, and 17 at 4pm and on August 18 at 11am. The performances will be at the historic Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor.

Set in Los Angeles, REBEL tells the story of Jim Stark, a troubled teenager new to town and desperately looking for roots. He forms fast friendships with John, who goes by the nickname "Plato", and Judy, but his troubles are far from over. Starring Gavin Kelleher as Jim Stark, Hannah Sha'afi as Plato, and Kai Humbert as Judy. The rest of the cast includes Nicholas Rhodes, Nathan Manaker, Anna Kemble, Rebeclyn Parker, Mya Frost, Felicia Deshane, Mira McKunes, Emma Webster, Hannah Torrey, Brooke Laplant, Ash Stanton, Josie Gilmore, Inanna Piccininni, and Tessa Baker.

An ode to the creature features that were a hallmark of 50's film, THE MAN FROM PLANET 52 finds four regular kids searching for an alien bounty hunter after his space ship crashes to earth. Will the evil Zontar's alien-zombie army be defeated, or is humankind at risk of a hostile takeover? This enthusiastic young cast includes Brian Chapels, Mei Lan Chen, Iris Danforth, Viola Davis, Greyson Doughty, Piper Doughty, Joseph Griffin, Jaxon Hanscom, Camilla Hunt, James Jennings, Parker Mazzei, Maisie McCarthy, Rachel Oh, Alexander Reckendorf, Madeline Rice, Lizzy Shrum, Alexandra Stupakwicz, Blue Winters, Paige Olmstead, Lilly Elliott, Brooke Bailey, Alyssa Griffin, Halen Garcia, and Olivia Clark.

Dramatic Academy's summer series also includes a "Tech Track", which is the only one of its kind in the state of Maine. Teaching artist Laura Arnold has been guiding Elizabeth Bates, Lauren Bilancia, Abigail MacDonald, Molly McDougal, and Robin Runnells as they focus their talents on the technical elements of theatre-making. Using production plans by scenic designer Tricia Hobbs, lighting designer Isaac Anderson, costume designer Belinda Hobbs, sound designer Sean McGinley, and props master Ben Wetzel, these students will ensure the quality of all behind-the-scenes aspects of this impressive musical.

At the helm of REBEL WITHOUT A CAUSE is Dan Hanchrow, who is directing his second Dramatic Academy production for Penobscot Theatre Company. Education Director Ben Layman is directing MAN FROM PLANET 52. Alivia Cross is Stage Manager for both productions.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, available online at www.penobscottheatre.org or through the box office at 131 Main Street, Bangor; (207) 942-3333.





