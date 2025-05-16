Teen Theater Creation Lab Launched At Basil Burwell Community Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belfast Maskers has announced the launch of its Teen Theater Creation Lab, a dynamic three-week summer program designed to immerse teens aged 13-18 in the full spectrum of theatrical production. Under the guidance of Belfast Maskers Artistic Director Tucker Atwood-a playwright, actor, and director-participants will collaboratively write, direct, rehearse, design, and perform their own original one-act plays.

Running from June 30 to July 18, the lab features weekday sessions from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Basil Burwell Community Theater. The program culminates in two public performances on Saturday, July 19, at 2 PM and 7 PM.

Students will delve into various aspects of theater, including playwriting, directing, stage presence, character analysis, stage management, and technical design. This comprehensive approach ensures that participants develop a holistic understanding of theatrical production.

The total cost for the program is $400, with a limited number of scholarships available to assist those in need. Interested individuals are encouraged to register by May 31 to secure their spot.

For more information or to register, please visit belfastmaskers.com/pages/teen-theater-creation-lab or contact info@belfastmaskers.com.

