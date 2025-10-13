Stephen King’s MISERY to Open at The Public Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just in time for Halloween, The Public Theatre, will open its 35th season with a stage adaptation of Stephen King’s MISERY playing October 24-November 9.

Stephen King’s best-selling book and Oscar-winning film MISERY is now a spine-chilling Broadway play! Truth is stranger than fiction when a famous romance novelist veers off the road in a winter storm and wakes up incapacitated in the home of his “number one fan”. A heart-pounding life or death game of cat and mouse ensues as unexpected events turn his number one fan into his number one enemy.

Adapted from Stephen King’s famous novel by screenwriter and playwright, William Goldman (The Princess Bride, Magic, Marathon Man). Lewiston’s professional theatre is the perfect location for this production. Since 1993, The Public Theatre’s home has been the beautifully renovated Ritz Theater, a former movie-house showing sci-fi and horror films regularly attended by a young local boy named Stephen King.

Morbidly funny and brutally entertaining, “Even if you think you’ve read the book or seen the movie, I’m certain you’ll see things onstage that will surprise you” says Director and Artistic Director, Janet Mitchko. Misery fits right into The Public Theatre’s reputation for providing high-quality entertainment at an affordable price. No ticket is over $35 and there are even pre-show beer and wine tastings on select Thursday and Saturday nights included in the price of your ticket. Sell-out crowds are expected, so get your tickets today! Public Theatre policy requires you to pay for your entire seat - even though you’ll only be using the edge.

Starring as the well-known number one fan Annie Wilkes, will be Teri Clark Linden. Teri is a professional actress based in Chicago regularly seen performing at actor Jeff Daniels famous Purple Rose Theatre. Famous novelist Paul Sheldon will be played by New York based actor Torsten Hillhouse. Tosten has previously appeared at The Public Theatre, most recently seen in Lunenberg by Norm Foster. Our hero Buster the sheriff will be played by local actor Daniel Rennie.

The snow swept farmhouse where the play takes place will be designed by Michael Reidy, dramatic lighting by Stephen Petrilli, scary sound design by Sean McGinley, costumes by Lindsey Miller and Becca Copeland and fight choreography by Angela Bonacasa.