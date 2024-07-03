Spotlight: WHITE CHRISTMAS at MSMT

1
BWW Q&A: Charis Leos on Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Maine State Music Theatre
We spoke to Charis Leos about appearing in Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Maine State Music Theatre! Charis is a familiar face at MSMT, appearing in dozens of shows over the years, beginning with Nunsense in 1997. Some favorite MSMT roles include Roz (9 to 5), Rose (Gypsy), Louise (Always, Patsy Cline), Paulette (Legally Blonde), Maggie (42nd Street), Madame Thenardier (Les Miserables), Chaperone (Drowsy Chaperone) and Dolly (Hello, Dolly!).
Review: MSMT's FUNNY GIRL: Bold, Beautiful & Star-Studded
Maine State Music Theatre’s new production of FUNNY GIRL is a triumph for its star and a coup for the company. Obtaining the first rights to produce the show after the closing of the recent Broadway revival is an unprecedented accomplishment for the theatre’s Artistic Director, Curt Dale Clark. In addition, the production, itself, is arguably the first FUNNY GIRL anywhere to use the state-of-the art video technology, and perhaps the most thrilling feat of all: not only does the entire cast deliver stunning performances, but Jenna Lea Rosen, who makes her MSMT debut and role debut as Fanny Brice, is unquestionably a superstar. The result is an evening in the theatre that is as exhilarating and spellbinding as any you will see on any stage and an experience not to be missed!
Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse Reveals Upcoming Summer Lineup
Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse will present a diverse lineup of summer events for 2024, including theater, live music, and Open Farm Days at Hackmatack Bison farm. This season promises something for everyone, from theater enthusiasts to families looking for sunny outdoor activities.