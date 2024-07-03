Spotlight: WHITE CHRISTMAS at MSMT

MSMT has announced its enchanting summer production of the timeless classic, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, which promises to bring festive cheer to the Pickard Theatre with its captivating performances, dazzling choreography, and unforgettable melodies.

Based on the beloved film, this musical adaptation features a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and seventeen Irving Berlin songs including Happy Holiday, Sisters, Blue Skies, How Deep is the Ocean, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, I Love a Piano, White Christmas and more!

Tickets available at msmt.org or by calling 207.725.8769.

