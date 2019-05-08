Snow Pond Center For The Arts Presents BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS: The Classics Of Rodgers And Hammerstein

On June 29, Snow Pond Center for the Arts will present Broadway Under the Stars: The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein with the Snow Pond Symphony Chamber Orchestra. Snow Pond welcomes some of theater's top performers for this one night only event. Directed by Broadway veteran Frances Mercanti-Anthony (Spring Awakening, Jerusalem) and Music Directed by Paul Staroba (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), this spectacular evening is sure to be one you don't want to miss.

The cast will feature Stephen Agosto, S. Mark Aliapoulios, Tara Michelle Gesling, Andrew Kotzen, Lisabeth Miller, Marian Murphy, Tim Rogan, and Alexandra Zorn. It will also feature an ensemble of New England Music Camp faculty, alumni, and students.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome such incredible talent to Snow Pond to perform in conjunction with our professional Symphony," said New England Music Camp Director Matthew Wiggin. "What an incredible way to kick off the NEMC season! June 29th is our opening day, and this is surely going to be a tremendous event for the community."

The concert will begin at 7:30pm at the Bowl-In-The-Pines on the Snow Pond campus in Sidney, Maine. Tickets: $10-$30. Tickets are available online at www.snowpond.org or by calling the snow pond box office: 844-476-6976 ext. 1.





