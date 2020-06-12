SUMMER ZOOMIN' - A Dramatic Academy Virtual Summer Theatre Camp! Registrations Open Now

Penobscot Theatre Dramatic Academy has announced SUMMER ZOOMIN', a virtual summer theatre camp. Students ages 4 to 18 will have the opportunity to participate in a full theatrical experience while maintaining the safety of sheltering in place at home. Ben Layman, Director of Education said "We are so excited to pair with our own beloved teachers as well as local and regional artists to provide this innovative program. There is something for everyone, and we couldn't be happier to be able to maintain student safety and provide challenging and fun content!" All classes will be offered though the Zoom format and end in a streaming performance experience.

The Tempest by William Shakespeare. Session One: July 13-31 (Ages 8-18) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1pm to 4pm. Students will explore Shakespeare's most magical play with instructor Ben Layman, while participating in daily acting warm up and workshops with local and regional performers. The session will culminate in a live streaming performance on July 31. $300.00

Night Of The Living Dead (Radio play) Based on the classic film script by George A. Romero. Session Two: August 3-21 (Ages 13-18) Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1pm to 4pm. Instructors Ben Layman and Neil Graham will coach students in creating this new adaption of the classic spooky tale. Daily acting warm-ups and workshops in voice acting, audio production and sound effect design will be offered. This session will end with a live streaming performance of the radio play as well as a broadcast on local community radio on August 21. $300.00

Tiny Tales: (Ages 4-7) Session 1: July 13-July 31 Session 2: August 3-21 Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11am to 11:30 am. Tiny Tales is an interactive storytelling workshop for our youngest friends! Students will work with instructor Ben Layman on the basics of performance and expression through movement. A parent or other guardian will be required to accompany students in this class. $50.00

Tap and Jazz for Musical Theatre: (Ages 8-18) Session 1: July 13-July 31 Session 2: August 3-21 Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1pm to 2pm A Musical Theatre dance intensive! Students will work with special guest instructor Joseph Cullinane of the Joffrey Ballet. No dance experience is necessary! $180.00

Register here.

All classes have a limited enrollment. Students must be enrolled via our website at penobscottheatre.org prior to the first class. Full payment will be required at the time of registration. Any questions can be directed to Ben Layman, Director of Education, at education@penobscottheatre.org or (207) 462 4347.

