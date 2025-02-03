Review: Portland Stage Presents Agatha Christie With a Comic Twist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Stage’s latest production, Steven Dietz’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE LINKS, aims to lighten the winter blues with a comic take on the usually formulaic murder mystery. Director Kevin R. Free uses six actors who play multiple roles and a purposely bare bones set to chronicle the investigation of Hercule Poirot into a pair of murders on an estate and golf course in Merlinville-sur-Mer, France.

Playwright and director opt for parody of the traditional murder mystery, having the actors don quick change costumes and dash on and off stage with the dizzying speed of a revolving door farce – all of which adds to the levity and confusion as to the culprit. The overall effect draws its inspiration from THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, and while the antics are truly amusing, the delight of watching Detective Poirot’s methodical logic unfold with controlled precision is lost in the scuffle.

Free makes clever use of Anita Stewart’s purposely minimalist set with its few props and humorous touches such as the model mansions and miniature trains and ships. He takes some of the gags to their limit, extracting laughter as characters change wigs or clothes and accents right on stage. Costume Designer Jacqueline Firkins solves the necessary character transformations creatively, while Lighting Designer Mary Lana Rice and Sound Designer Seth Asa Sengel provide the murky and tension-building ambiance.

The six-person cast is energetic and committed to the concept. As Hercule Poirot, Tom Ford offers the most compelling and consistent performance, projecting the compulsive logic and dignity of the character. In an arguably odd casting choice, Lauren Karaman plays Captain Hastings, and though her characterization is sometimes hampered by Chrisite’s original concept for Hastings, she portrays him with poise and authority and a note-perfect British accent. Andrew Rein and Ross Cowan energetically play an assortment of male characters, with Cowan’s French Detective Giraud deliciously over-the-top. Brenny Campbell and Michela Micalizio share the female characters romping gleefully from femme fatales to dowagers and ingenues.

MURDER ON THE LINKS is an amusing ensemble piece that affords an afternoon’s respite in the theatre.

Photos courtesy of Portland Stage

MURDER ON THE LINKS runs at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, from January 29-February 23, 2025. www.portlandstage.org 207-774-0465

