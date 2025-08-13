Review: Huge Turnout Celebrates MSMT's Annual Concert on the Mall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 13, a clear, warm summer evening, thousands filled the grassy downtown Brunswick Mall to enjoy a free evening of music performed by the stars of MSMT. The annual event, presented in collaboration with the Brunswick Downtown Association’s Music on the Mall series has grown in size since its inception eight years ago and continues to hold the record for the best attended outdoor event in the community.

And the crowds come with good reason. It is an opportunity to hear the MSMT performers regale the audience with repertoire from musical theatre and popular covers, backed by an excellent five-piece band led by Music Director Jacob Stebly.

As has been tradition, the program is emceed by Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark whose warmth and charm set the tone for the entire evening. This evening included twenty-two songs, sung by stars of WEST SIDE STORY and the MSMT Singers.

Jacob Stebly & Band

Highlights included Bobby Ellis in an upbeat rendition of Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets;” Lauren Maria Medina and Coleman Cummings in a full-throated, buoyant “Breaking Free” (HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL); Austin Nedrow delivering a witty “I Love Betsy” (HONEYMOON IN VEGAS); Jack Sippel’s heartfelt “Cry for Me” (JERSEY BOYS); Camila V. Romero, Jaden Tai Martinez, and Erin Gonzales in a stirring cover of the Supremes; “Up the Ladder To the Roof;” and Yurel Echezarreta with backup from Matthew Irani and Bryan Fortunato in “Home” - which became a paean to the gathered community of Brunswick.

The MSMT Singers each performed two numbers. Particularly memorable were Rachel Alvarez-Robinson’s sultry, powerfully belted “Maybe Next Time” (CABARET); Payton Hines’ sparkling soprano in a charmingly staged rendition of “Popular” (WICKED); Sabina Martin in an intense “What’s Up” (Four Non Blondes); Greta Cardoza in high pop mode for The Zutons’ “Valerie;” Dylan Stuckenberg in a sweet interpretation of “Ilona” (SHE LOVES ME); Matthew Irani in a winsome “Proud of Your Boy” (ALADDIN); Todd Turner in a rousing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” (Andrews Sisters); and Bryan Fortunato in an earnest “We Gotta Get Out of Here” (BEAUTIFUL).

The band had an opportunity to shine in a virtuoso instrumental medley from HOT MIKADO, and Music Director Jacob Stebly also surprised and delighted by singing and accompanying himself on the keyboards in a jazzy version of “The Man You Used To Be.”

Rachel Alvarez-Robinson

The challenge of creating functional and balanced sound for such a large outdoor audience was well met by the MSMT technical team (John Russell, Kaleb Pecoraro) with Stage Manager Megan Franco and Matt Dorman handling the concert production.

The annual MSMT Concert on the Mall generally signals the impending closing of the company’s season, but this year audiences can look forward to a co-production of THE IRISH AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY with the Public Theatre in Lewiston and three more concerts at the Donald Gay Auditorium in Auburn to continue the magic into the Fall. Just another reason to celebrate!

Photos by author

The MSMT Concert on the Mall was performed on August 13 at 5:00 p.m. on the Brunswick Town Mall www.msmt.org

