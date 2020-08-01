Portland Symphony Orchestra Asks Members to Renew Memberships Despite Uncertainty For the Future

The Portland Symphony Orchestra is asking patrons to renew their memberships, despite not knowing when, or if, live performances will go on this year, the Portland Press Herald reports.

It is most likely that the majority of the orchestra's performances will be held online, however, the orchestra's staff and board members began reaching out to its subscribers last week, in hopes of gaining their support.

"The hope would be that there is an openness and willingness to stay connected to the Portland Symphony Orchestra, even if we cannot get together for concerts in person at Merrill Auditorium," said Carolyn Nishon, the orchestra's executive director. "We all want that, but knowing there are a lot of reasons that likely may not happen, what I would hope for is an excitement about supporting the orchestra as it tries to make the most of a challenging situation and find ways to still engage with the community throughout all of this."

At this time, there is no set timeframe for when the orchestra will be able to safely hold in-person performances again.

Read more on the Portland Press Herald.

Shows View More Maine Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You