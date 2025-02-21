News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Portland Stage to Present MADELEINES By Maine Playwright Bess Welden

Performances will run from March 5-March 23, 2025.

By: Feb. 21, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Portland Stage to Present MADELEINES By Maine Playwright Bess Welden ImagePortland Stage Company will present MADELEINES by Maine writer Bess Welden. Some family secrets are hard to swallow! Here is a play from a Maine writer, a new play that is already a multi-award winner and sure to win many more.

LATEST NEWS

Kruz Maldonado Will Take Over Title Role in PETER PAN Tour
What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!
Julie Benko, Lillias White, The Skivvies, and More Set For Good Theater's 2025-26 Season
Mad Horse Theatre Presents WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD In March

Part of Portland Stage's ongoing commitment to Maine-made theater and producing new work, this heartfelt play by Bess Welden tells the story of Debra and Jennifer, two sisters processing the death of their mother, a professional baker.

When a secret hidden among their mother's recipes is discovered, the siblings fracture, and their understanding of family is put to the test. A play about sweets, familial rivalry, and learning to let go, Welden's work asks us to examine how, and what, we forgive.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos