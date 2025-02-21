Portland Stage to Present MADELEINES By Maine Playwright Bess Welden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Portland Stage Company will present MADELEINES by Maine writer Bess Welden. Some family secrets are hard to swallow! Here is a play from a Maine writer, a new play that is already a multi-award winner and sure to win many more.

Part of Portland Stage's ongoing commitment to Maine-made theater and producing new work, this heartfelt play by Bess Welden tells the story of Debra and Jennifer, two sisters processing the death of their mother, a professional baker.

When a secret hidden among their mother's recipes is discovered, the siblings fracture, and their understanding of family is put to the test. A play about sweets, familial rivalry, and learning to let go, Welden's work asks us to examine how, and what, we forgive.

