Photo Flash: Good Theater Presents Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS

Good Theater will kick off its 18th season with the Maine premiere of the award-winning new play ADMISSIONS by Joshua Harmon. The production opens October 2nd and plays through October 27th, 2019 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or visit www.goodtheater.com.

ADMISSIONS explodes the ideals and contradictions of liberal white America. Sherri Rosen-Mason is head of the admissions department at a New England prep school, working with her headmaster husband to diversify the student body. But when their son Charlie sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results. What ensues is a look at privilege, power, and the perils of hypocrisy. ADMISSIONS was awarded the 2018 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play, and the 2018 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play.

The Good Theater production of ADMISSIONS stars Valerie Perri and James Noel Hoban as Sherri Rosen-Mason and Bill Mason, and Griffin Carpenter as their son, Charlie Mason. They are joined by Amy Roche as Roberta and Laura Houck as Ginny Peters. Audiences will remember Valerie Perri (EVITA, Jerome Robbins BROADWAY) for her show-stopping performances in last season's BROADWAY AT GOOD THEATER, and Griffin Carpenter for his stunning portrayal of Christopher in THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME. Good Theater veterans James Noel Hoban, Amy Roche, and Laura Houck all return to the stage after innumerable remarkable performances throughout the years. Good Theater co-founder and artistic director Brian P. Allen directs, and Michael Lynch stage manages. ADMISSIONS will feature costume design by Justin Cote, lighting design by Iain Odlin, scenic design by co-founder Stephen Underwood, and props by Jared Mongeau.

ADMISSIONS plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($25), Thursdays at 7:00 ($25), Fridays at 7:30 ($25), Saturdays at 3:00 ($32) and 7:30 ($32) and Sundays at 2:00 ($32). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website www.goodtheater.com or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.





